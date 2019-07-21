SAN DIEGO — Two people were shot with a BB gun early Sunday in East Village downtown, San Diego police said. Meanwhile Coronado police said 11 BB gun incidents were reported in the area and caused damage to a business, a home and multiple cars.

In East Village, someone fired a BB gun from the rear of a white sedan that drove through the area shortly after midnight, a witness said.

The shootings happened outside the Omni Hotel on Island Avenue, where two people were hit, and on Park Boulevard, where a vehicle's back window was shot out, according to Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department. A woman was injured in the shootings and treated at the scene. Another victim declined treatment.

A post on the City of Coronado Police Department Facebook page stated that the BB gun shootings in the area occurred early Sunday morning resulting in damaged car windows. They also said a business owner and homeowner reported shattered windows.

Coronado police asked anyone with information to call them at 619-522-7350.