BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — A vandal broke into a Beverly Hills synagogue founded by Iranian immigrants Saturday, then caused significant damage to some items inside, authorities said.

It happened about 2 a.m. at the Nessah Synagogue at 142 South Roxford

Dr., Beverly Hills Police, Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said.

Investigators believe a lone suspect went through the Rexford/Elm alley south of Wilshire Boulevard and forced entry into the synagogue, Albanese said.

"The suspect then moved throughout the synagogue, heavily ransacking the interior. The suspect disrupted the furnishings, and contents of the synagogue by overturning furniture and distributing brochures and materials throughout the interior,'' she said. "The suspect damaged several Jewish relics, but fortunately, the synagogue's main scrolls survived unscathed. The disruption was primarily to the synagogue's interior contents, and there is very limited structural damage.''

It did not appear that any property was stolen during the crime and no one was inside so there were no injuries, Albanese said.

"Although police are investigating the crime as a hate crime, the suspect left no markings or other overt signs of anti-Semitism,'' she said.

Surveillance video revealed that the suspect was white, 20-25 years old, with short dark curly hair, a thin build, possibly wearing prescription glasses, shorts, low-top shoes (possibly Pumas), and that he carried a backpack and pulled a rolling suitcase, Albanese said. In one surveillance photo released by police, the suspect appeared to be smiling as he looked into the camera.

"The synagogue plans to initiate clean-up efforts immediately and re-open the synagogue tomorrow,'' she said.

"This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community,'' Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch said. "It is not just an attack on the Jewish Community of Beverly Hills -- it's an attack on all of us. The entire city stands in solidarity behind Nessah, its members and congregants.

"We are committed to catching the criminal who desecrated a holy place on Shabbat of all days and bringing him to justice. We are equally committed that our city will continue to be a welcoming place for Jews and for members of all religions and groups,'' Mirisch said.

According to its web site, Nessah Synagogue was founded by Rabbi David

Shofet "and the Iranian Jews of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills,'' and "upholds the traditions and customs of Iranian Jews according to Orthodox, Sephardic Halacha.''