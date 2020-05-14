Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Alta Vista, driver arrested for DUI

SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he fatally struck a 52-year-old bicyclist in the Alta Vista area, police said Thursday.



The crash happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Paradise Valley Road, near Munda Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



A 52-year-old man riding his bicycle westbound along the north edge of Paradise Valley Road was struck from the rear by a 2008 SAAB 9-3 sedan being driven by 28-year-old man, Heims said. The cyclist was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, he said. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.



The SAAB driver, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Heims said.