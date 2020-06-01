SAN DIEGO — A 42-year-old man wanted on two felony warrants was arrested by Chula Vista police Monday after he fled a traffic stop and crashed his car in the La Presa area of Spring Valley.



Officers pulled the man over for an equipment violation shortly after 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of Birch Road and Millenia Avenue, Chula Vista Police Lt. Gino Grippo said.



The BMW sedan driver initially pulled over and talked to officers, then he drove off and entered northbound State Route 125, Grippo said.



The driver hit speeds of approximately 100 mph before he exited at Jamacha Road and lost control of his car, causing it to roll over and crash into a utility pole near the intersection of Jamacha Road and Gillespie Drive, the lieutenant said.



The 42-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and for two felony warrants, Grippo said.



He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.