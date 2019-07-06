SAN DIEGO — A pregnant woman is in the hospital Friday, after a boat trailer crashed into her home in Mount Hope.



The incident happened around 3:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of 41st Street.



Fire crews say, a car crashed into a pickup truck that had an attached boat trailer. The trailer then became detached, sending the boat through the fence and hitting the home.



Firefighters say the pregnant woman inside the home was startled by the crash and fell out of her bed. She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is not known.



The driver who hit the boat trailer took off after the crash.



No other information was available.