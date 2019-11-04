NATIONAL CITY, Calif — A man was found dead on Thursday morning in National City, police said.

The discovery was made shortly after dispatchers received a report around 7:30 a.m. of a person down in the 2200 block of East 18th Street, west of Euclid Avenue, National City police Sgt. Thomas Wilkins said.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details about the fatality were immediately available, but Wilkins said the man's death was deemed suspicious.

