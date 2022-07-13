Body found in Sunset Cliffs

Police said a witness reported seeing what looked like a body on the boulders.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday after a body was found in Sunset Cliffs, according to authorities.

Crews responded to a call in the 1200 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Osprey Street around 5:30 a.m.

A fire captain confirmed to CBS 8 that it was indeed a body.

Suspect information and a motive were not known. The incident remains under investigation.