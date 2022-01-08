Body found in pond near SR-67 in Lakeside

No details were immediately available about the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading up to the person's death.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A body was found in a pond in Lakeside early Monday morning, police said.

A call came into the Sheriff's office reporting a body lying in the pond just after 4 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a person down near Willow Road and State Route 67, San Diego Sheriff's Office said.

Officers and paramedics responded, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

