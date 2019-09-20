SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway Friday after a man was found dead near Interstate 5 in the downtown area, according to police.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a person found in some brush along India Street near the Washington Street off-ramp around 3 a.m. Responders say the person was deceased when they arrived on scene.

The northbound I-5 near the Washington Street off-ramp remains closed.

There is no word on how the victim died.

The incident is under investigation.








