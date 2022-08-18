Body found in vegetation fire in Morena near Friars Road

An unidentified burned body was found after the blaze was knocked down.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A body was discovered by fire fighters working a brush fire in the Morena neighborhood Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Fire & Rescue crews responded to reports of flames coming from the hillside on Friars Road near Morena Boulevard around 2:50 a.m.

San Diego Police Department Homicide detectives were investigating the incident.