SAN DIEGO — Four bouncers at a restaurant in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego were injured, one critically, in a fight to keep four men from entering the establishment through a side door, authorities said Monday.



The confrontation occurred at 9:21 p.m. Sunday at 722 Grand Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Joe Ruvido said.



The four men started fighting when they were told they had to use the main entrance, Ruvido said.



One man picked up a metal pole used to hold a retractable crowd barrier and struck one bouncer over the head with it, the sergeant said.



"The victim suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed," Ruvido said. "He is currently in critical but stable condition at a local hospital."



The other three men in the group began fighting with the other bouncers, breaking the nose of one and leaving the other two with bumps and bruises, he said.



The suspects fled the scene, Ruvido said. The man who hit the bouncer in the head with the pole was described as black, in his 30s, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds with a muscular build, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.