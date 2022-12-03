Break-in at School for Creative Careers

The local non-profit is dedicated to helping young San Diegans follow their passions in media arts.

SAN DIEGO — Steve Stopper teaches that creative passions, can also be great careers. He’s dedicated his time on this earth to sharing his knowledge with the people of San Diego.

Steve runs the School for Creative Careers in Serra Mesa. A space for the next generation of musicians, visual storytellers and audio engineers. The studios are filled with donated equipment, giving kids an opportunity to run with their passion without the huge cost.

But late Thursday night, just hours after a Zevely Zone story profiling the school was aired, thieves broke into the School for Creative Careers while Steve was working in the building and took some expensive equipment that was donated to the school.

WATCH RELATED: Paul McCartney microphone inspires young talent to share their voice.

"There was a lot of computers and other things stolen," said Stopper "We had a very, very great ENG camera rig."

But worst of all was the truck Steve used for his paying job as an audio engineer.

"That had a big sound system and other equipment that we were going to install,"

Equipment used for kids to explore their passions, now gone. Steve, missing the truck that kept the lights on at the school.

He is once again asking the community for support. He launched a Go-Fund me Page to subsidize the costs of the missing items.

A police report was filed in hopes that he can get his equipment and tuck back if they were found.

Steve, just planning his next move.

"We're gonna have to hold off a bit, hopefully we can get some more resources to make things happen."