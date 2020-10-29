x
Crime

Human remains, skull found in Fiesta Island fire pit on Thursday

Credit: KFMB

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a report of human remains, including bones, found in a fire pit on Fiesta Island near Ocean Beach and Mission Bay on Thursday morning.

According to police, a man discovered a mess after an apparent party and decided to clean it up. As he was cleaning up the area, he came across human remains, which included bones, teeth, and a skull. The man then reported it to a lifeguard on the beach. 

