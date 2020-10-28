15-year-old killed in Barrio Logan shooting identified, family raising money for funeral

Brian Romo’s brother and sister said the show of support they've seen is a testament to their little brother’s impact on the community.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a 15-year-old shot and killed Friday night in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood is now trying to raise enough money to cover funeral expenses.

Brian Romo’s brother and sister said the show of support they've seen is a testament to their little brother’s impact on the community.

“It’s beautiful seeing these people coming out for my little brother,” said Ivan Romo.

They hoped to raise enough money washing cars Tuesday and a GoFundMe page had already raised about $13,500 dollars as of Tuesday night.

Police said Brian Romo was shot and left for dead at Chicano Park, Friday night. They were called out to reports of gunshots at the park, but when they arrived, a large group of people scattered.

Police found the victim in a sedan, suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Romo’s sister Perla Castrejon hopes people remember the 15-year-old as a loving person with a beautiful smile and a selfless heart.

“He liked to be there for people he was always putting people first - before himself,” she said.