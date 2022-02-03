Burglaries by organized theft ring have law enforcement on high alert

Between $25,000 to $60,000 worth of cash, jewelry, purses, and other valuables were stolen from each home.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Three homes were burglarized over the weekend – two in Rancho Santa Fe and one in Rancho Bernardo – with another attempted burglary in Poway according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department believes these burglaries are linked to an organized theft ring, which the FBI is calling the ‘South American Theft Group,’ and they’ve been burglarizing homes in San Diego since May of 2021.

“They target the high-end residential homes that back up to some type of a green belt, open space, hiking trail, golf course,” said Detective Justin Cole, who is working the case for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department along with San Diego Police Department and federal authorities.

“They tend to be in upscale neighborhoods with gated communities. The crews know that most alarm systems are only on the first floor, so they try to target the 2nd floor to enter the residence,” said Detective Cole. “They’ll target the master bedroom, the master bedroom closet, the master bath because that’s where most people keep their valuables.”

And typically, they’re targeting homes to burglarize at certain hours.

“Most of the time, the burglaries occur within the first 2-3 hours of sunset,” said Detective Cole. “So that’s why we’re asking residents during those times to be hyper-alert to anyone walking along the golf course or the hiking trail behind the homes, any groups of 2-3 males, definitely give us a call.”

Detective Cole says law enforcement has been tracking this group and they’ve found that typically these young men have been using a visa waiver program to enter the United States on a tourist visa.

The only South American country currently eligible for the visa waiver program is Chile.

“They’re mainly all Chilean nationals,” said Detective Cole. “They pay their $18 and then they check a few boxes online and because Chile’s part of that visa waiver program, they’re able to come into the country and get a 90-day tourist visa. They just keep committing crimes until they’re either caught or deported.”

Detective Cole encourages people to safeguard their homes in a number of ways.

“The best thing would be to update alarm systems, and really think about arming the 2nd floor, glass breaks and window sensors, or motion sensors inside their master bedroom,” said Detective Cole. “We’re asking that you get camera systems that alert directly to your phone, that will alert you when there is motion, and lock up any high-end valuables if you’re gone for any extended period of time, preferably offsite in a safe deposit box.”

If you see any suspicious activity related to these types of incidents, you’re encouraged to call 9-1-1.