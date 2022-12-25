California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

Authorities said a 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California in the hopes of collecting real payments.

SANTA CRUZ, California — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said.

The man put the false citations — a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a fine — on cars late Wednesday night, said Santa Cruz police.

Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines.

If you’ve received a parking ticket recently, check the fine print. Santa Cruz Police arrested a suspect for recently issuing fraudulent parking tickets in the city. #SantaCruzPolice MEDIA RELEASE https://t.co/PZIS47lgKW pic.twitter.com/tRa5m4iQ4T — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) December 23, 2022

Police took the man into custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud. He denied receiving any payments.

The coastal city of Santa Cruz is about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) south of San Francisco.