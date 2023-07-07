California bill aiming to prevent retail theft faces strong opposition

The bill would prohibit regular employees from being required to confront suspected shoplifters.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Violence in the workplace, like retail theft, is becoming more common. Now, a bill in the capitol aims to curb that by requiring employees across California to receive training and prohibit employers from making staff, that are not security guards, confront suspects. This bill also has strong opposition, which we explore in this article.

Stephanie Dondero is closing down her furnishing and home decor store in Stockton after 21 years of operating.

“Five to 10 times a day people come in stealing, just taking what they want," she said. "The reactions to when you confront them is horrible. It becomes very fearful.”

Samantha Webster has worked at Safeway for 21 years.

“I saw a man stealing cheese and other items. I went to him per our shoplifter policy, which is to engage a suspected shoplifter and perform customer service asking if he needed help," Webster said. "I offered him a handbasket, and the customer then pulled up his shirt to flash a gun that was in his waist and told me to back off.”

Their stories echo across the state.

It’s why Webster testified on behalf of Senate Bill 553, a bill in the capitol that aims to curb that by requiring employees across the state to receive training and prohibit employers from making staff that are not security guards confront suspects.

Senator Steve Cortese authored the legislation.

“Through articulated workplace violence prevention plans, data collection on workplace violence incidents, effective training and expanding employee protections, SB 553 will help ensure accountability,” Cortese said.

The bill also has strong opposition from the business community, cities and counties across the state, even school superintendents. They believe this bill will not actually do anything to prevent violence, and will only add to their workload.

Cal-OSHA, which regulates workplace standards, only has violence guidelines in place for hospitals. Rob Moutrie with the California Chamber of Commerce said this bill is taking those guidelines and applying it to businesses of all sizes across the state.

“Hospitals tend to have 500 to 2,000 employees," Moutrie said, "and as most of us know, most businesses don't have that scale and can't do those things”

He hopes they’ll wait for Cal-OSHA which is in the process of creating guidelines for businesses.

The bill will detailed records of all violent incidents.

“We don't see this as preventing a situation where someone walks in with a gun and decides to do terrible things," he said. "This regulation is focused at a core level on training, record keeping those kind of background pieces, and though they're important, and we should get them right, we don't see that as really preventing the kinds of tragedies we're seeing in the news.”

Senator Cortese responded to criticism that this legalizes shoplifting by not allowing regular employees to confront active shoplifters, saying some environments may require security personnel.