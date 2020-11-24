Carlsbad hikers discover woman's body covered in blood

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad police are investigating the suspicious death of a white woman around 65 years old.



On Monday, hikers on a trail at Hosp Grove Park in Carlsbad found the deceased person shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to police.



Officers closed nearby Monroe Street between Hosp Way and Marron Road while investigating the fatality. The investigation is expected to continue into Monday evening.



The cause of death is unknown at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.