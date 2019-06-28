SAN DIEGO — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was hospitalized Friday after a collision on Interstate 8.



The crash occurred on westbound I-8 near E. Main Street in El Cajon a little before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the CHP reported. The officer had pulled off the freeway to assist a disabled vehicle in the center divider and was struck by another vehicle, according to a CHP official.



The officer was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries. The officer is 44 years old and a 16-year veteran of the agency, a CHP official said.



The driver who hit the officer was identified as 25-year-old Richard Chambers of El Cajon, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said. Chambers was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the San Diego County Jail, a CHP official reported.