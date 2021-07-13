Chula Vista couple targeted pregnant women in million-dollar fraud scheme

The couple advertised on Facebook a fake private “insurance” for pregnant Mexican nationals holding work or tourist visas.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista couple admitted in federal court Monday to conspiring to defraud hundreds of pregnant Mexican nationals and causing over a million dollars in losses to California's Medi-Cal health program.

Melissa Alvarez Torres, 33, and Jose Luis Olmos Hernandez, 36, advertised their insurance company through Facebook under the name "Seguros Americanos Embarazo (American Pregnancy Insurance)." Alvarez and Olmos falsely claimed that their insurance would allow these pregnant women to legally give birth in the United States and cover the costs associated with the births.

The couple used the women's personal information to sign them up for Medi-Cal benefits without their knowledge or consent. The couple then submitted hundreds of applications using the women's personal information, false tax and employment documents, and fraudulently identifying them as California residents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“The defendants set their sights on hundreds of pregnant women from Mexico and lured them to a U.S. government-funded healthcare program for which the women were never legally eligible. The defendants bilked the state of California for health care costs and victimized hundreds of women with fraudulent application fees," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner.

In a guilty plea agreement, the couple agreed to a $1.5 million restitution order obligating them to pay back the state and the individual victims.