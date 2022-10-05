Chula Vista man charged in two violent road rage incidents

A judge orders no bail for a 19-year-old Chula Vista man accused of shooting another man in a road rage incident last Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO — The prosecutor says 19-year-old Gillio Repetto and his girlfriend, who was the driver, are both charged with attempted murder in an Chula Vista road rage incident on Olympic Parkway.

Attorney Gloria Collins says her client Repetto "enters a plea of not guilty, and denies each and every allegation."

Collins asked the judge that a bail amount be set since he is a lifelong Chula Vista resident with no prior record, but Judge Timothy Walsh say Repetto is a danger to the public.

“It sounds like the defendant and the codefendant are hunting for confrontations and finding those confrontations, initiating and escalating the confrontations with the use of a weapon,” said Judge Timothy Walsh.

Deputy district attorney Allen Brown says Gillio Repetto is one of two people charged in two violent road rage incidents.

Cell phone video shows the May 4 incident, where witnesses say they saw two cars racing. Repetto and his girlfriend were in a Silver Hyundai Elantra on around 10 a.m. off Olympic Parkway when a fight broke out at a stoplight.

Witnesses say they saw Repetto yell out, "I’m going to kill you," and fired four gun shots that hit the other driver in the bicep and hand and his car.

But during the course of the investigation, investigators connected that shooting to an incident on Canyon Drive in Eastlake on Feb 16 in the same car.

They say this time was also a road rage type incident, both cars ended up on the side of the road, and both men got out of the car in a fight.

The prosecutor says Repetto’s girlfriend, the driver, hit a 41-year-old driver, who just last week picked Repetto and the woman out of a photo lineup.

“The female then got out of the driver side of this specific car and came over and hit the victim several times on the back, when the victim later got home from the incident, he realized that he was stabbed, and stabbed in the back 8 to 9 times,” said Allen Brown, SD County Deputy District Attorney.

In both road rage incidents, the two male victims had non-life threatening injuries.

Police searched Repetto’s home and found ammunition.

He is due back in court on June 8 for a preliminary hearing.

The female codefendant is out on bail now and is expected to be arraigned on attempted murder charges on Monday.