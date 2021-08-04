Suspect in custody after chase through Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A suspect is in custody after leading Chula Vista police on a chase through the city Thursday afternoon.
Chula Vista police Lt. Frank Giaime said they received a call around noon of a suspect who brandished a firearm.
They pointed police to the suspect in a silver and black minivan.
Officers then tried to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect took off on a slow speed chase.
The chase lasted for an hour and went all over surface streets in Chula Vista before ending at 3rd Avenue near Moss Street.
The driver pulled into a parking lot and then got trapped behind a parked semi-truck and another vehicle.
The suspect was removed and taken into custody before being transported by paramedics.
