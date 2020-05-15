Chula Vista police looking for two young men that robbed ice cream cart employee at gunpoint

Police believe the man was robbed by two males in their late teens or early twenties.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police in Chula Vista are looking for two young men that robbed an ice cream cart employee at gunpoint in broad daylight, then fled.

According to Lieutenant Kelly of the Chula Vista Police department, a witness called the crime in at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

Police responded to the 500 block of Naples Street, where the nearest cross street is Granjans Road. Although the victim - who was selling ice cream - was threatened with a handgun, he did not require medical attention afterward.

Police believe the man was robbed by two males in their late teens or early twenties. One suspect is described as a “black, heavyset” man and the other is described a “Hispanic, thin” man. Both were wearing masks and one man was armed with the handgun, according to the police report.

The two suspects took the man’s wallet and phone, then fled on foot in the area, Kelly said.