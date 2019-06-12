NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — We now know the name of a pedestrian that was struck and killed by a car in National City on Tuesday.

Rebecca Sue Sparks of Chula Vista, 52, died at 9:42 p.m. after a car hit her on Valley Road. The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Calle Abajo and Valley Road, just north of State Route 54, according to National City police.

Sparks was walking over to her parked car, then as she was walking back to the house, the car hit her. Parademics were unable to revive her. The driver remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.



Police shut down Valley Road between Sweetwater Road and Reo Drive for the crash investigation.

Sparks was in National City visiting family on the night she died, according to San Diego County public records. A loved one set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.