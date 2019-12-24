SAN DIEGO — Police on Tuesday were searching for a group of suspects who ambushed two men inside a Chula Vista marijuana dispensary, shooting one and leaving the other with serious head injuries.

Officers responded shortly after 10:35 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of gunfire near Third Avenue and Palomar Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found that multiple thieves had made their way inside a marijuana dispensary in the 300 block of Palomar Street, where they had robbed a man at gunpoint and assaulted an employee, Lt. Scott Adkins said.

Officers found one man inside with serious head injuries and another suffering from a gunshot wound, Adkins said.

Both victims, whose ages were not available, were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, which were not believed to be life- threatening, the lieutenant said.



No suspect descriptions were available.



Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.