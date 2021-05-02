Tips sought in City Heights groper case

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying a man who sexually battered women at a pair of City Heights businesses last month. The groper, who spoke both English and Spanish and was described as having an unusual gait, lewdly grabbed one of the victims and rubbed up against the other in commercial buildings in the 4000 and 4100 blocks of University Avenue on Jan. 21, according to San Diego police.