Tips sought in City Heights groper case

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities reached out to the public Friday for help in identifying a man who sexually battered women at a pair of City Heights businesses last month. The groper, who spoke both English and Spanish and was described as having an unusual gait, lewdly grabbed one of the victims and rubbed up against the other in commercial buildings in the 4000 and 4100 blocks of University Avenue on Jan. 21, according to San Diego police.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the perpetrator, who was wearing yellowish-tan pants, a gray shirt, a dark-colored jacket, wire-rimmed glasses and a black face mask over the lower part of his face.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 619-516-3012 or send an email to tyoung@pd.sandiego.gov.