Police investigating City Heights shooting Friday

SAN DIEGO — A shooting in City Heights left one person wounded late Friday afternoon.



The gunfire in the area of Juniper Street, near Fairmount Avenue and east of Interstate 805, was reported shortly before 5 p.m., according to San Diego police.



Patrol personnel arrived to find the victim, described only as male, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was conscious and breathing as paramedics were preparing him for transport to a trauma center, Officer Robert Heims said.



The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear, and there was no immediate description of the assailant.