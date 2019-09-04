SAN DIEGO — The victim in a reported home invasion in Clairemont Mesa last week has died.

A 9-1-1 call was made shortly before noon on April 5 from a man saying there had been a robbery at his father’s home. The son proceeded to drive home and when he arrived he found his father inside suffering from apparent trauma to his upper body.

When police officers arrived, they discovered the man was not breathing and began CPR until being relieved by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel. The victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit.

The victim remained on life-support for several days, but tragically passed away as a result of the incident. The victim has been identified as 58 year-old Randy Taing.

Authorities said a safe was missing from the home, and because of the nature of the incident, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.

