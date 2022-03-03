Classic cars go up in flames outside Chula Vista autobody

Chula Vista Fire Department labeling the incident 'suspicious'.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Around 3 a.m. off of Main Street in Chula Vista, four classic cars parked outside of MP Customs Autobody were set ablaze. A vintage truck and the side wall of the building were damaged. Nowhere else in the industrial area were there reports of fire

"It's a significant loss in value," says Chula Vista battalion chief Brendan Barahura. "We did have our crews force entry to the structure to determine that there wasn't any fire inside."

This morning, while an owner of the autobody swept up the mess, Chula Vista fire investigators were on scene assessing the damage.

The four vintage, fully restored cars, a Pontiac Firebird, Monte Carlo Super Sport, Chevy Impala and a Camaro were completely destroyed from the inside out. Their combined values well over $100,000.

A distressed man who did not want to be on camera told CBS 8 that he had just bought his black Camaro after saving for years and had just brought it in for a tune up.

Fire and arson investigators were on scene and have labeled the incident suspicious since the fire was isolated solely the cars in front of the autobody. Investigators are working with other businesses in the area that may have security footage.

If you have any information on fire, you are urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department.