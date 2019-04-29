SAN DIEGO — In the wake of Saturday’s tragedy at Chabad of Poway, the San Diego Jewish community and its allies will gather Monday night at Poway High School to honor the victims and to stand together against anti-Semitism – and hate of all kinds.

In partnership with Poway Unified School District, the vigil is being convened by the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego County, Jewish Community Foundation, Jewish Family Service of San Diego and Jewish Federation of San Diego County.

"People of all faiths should not have to live in fear of going to their house of worship. From Charleston to Pittsburgh to Oak Creek and from Christchurch to Sri Lanka, and now Poway, we need to say 'enough is enough.' Our leaders need to stand united against hate and address it both on social media and in our communities,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in response to this horrific event.

This event is open to the public, and parking will be available onsite. Due to security precautions, please be prepared for a security check before entering the event. The event will proceed regardless of weather, though attendees are encouraged to bring umbrellas. Attendees should also avoid bringing bags, if possible.

VIGIL INFORMATION:

WHAT:

Fighting Hate for Good: A Community Vigil for Poway

WHEN:

Monday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Poway High School – Football Field 15500 Espola Road Poway, CA 92064