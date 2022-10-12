Complaints of stolen mail on the rise in Encinitas

The post office is asking people with ring cameras to help identify people responsible for the crime.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in Encinitas said they are fed up with mail theft.

Neighbors said their mail is constantly missing or ending in someone else’s mailbox.

The post office is asking people with Ring Cameras to help identify those responsible.

"I would say at least once every two weeks we got someone that posts on next-door that says we have mail missing; it’s pretty common, unfortunately," said longtime resident Jacqueline Roche.

Roche said that while she hasn't had any mail stolen, she knows the problem.

"A lot of times you find it under the freeway passes; sometimes it’s just dumped on people’s driveways," she said.

USPS said you could help reduce the chance of being victimized by checking the mailbox daily and never letting incoming or outgoing mail sit in the mailbox for too long.

It adds that when expecting a package, track the shipment by signing up for email and text alerts.

Another tip -- consider using locked mailboxes.

"Locked mailboxes is the only way to go," added Roche.

As doorstep deliveries ramp up this holiday season, don't forget to pick up your packages. Thieves are also on the hunt for packages left outside your door.

"Maybe in the last week, I’ve seen the porch pirate mentioned on Nextdoor, so it’s pretty common. Everybody knows there are goodies in those boxes," said Roche.

According to Circuit Gathered data, California ranks number ten in the country for most stolen packages.

UPS and Amazon reported a 15% increase in stolen packages in 2022.

If you believe your mail has been stolen, you're asked to immediately report it to the postal office by email or by calling us at (877) 876-2455.