County says meth-related overdose deaths in San Diego are up 32%

District Attorney calls San Diego 'ground zero' for meth crisis.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — The county released its 2020 report card on meth and other drug-related deaths in San Diego during a news conference Tuesday.

According to the county, meth-related deaths are up 32% over the last year.

"We see [meth and fentanyl-related] deaths so commonly that now in our daily reports the descriptions of the circumstances of people that die are so common that we can almost guess the autopsy findings and toxicology results before we do the autopsies," said Dr. Steven Campman, San Diego County's Chief Medical Examiner.

District Attorney Summer Stephan calls San Diego 'ground zero' for the meth crisis.

"It is the drug most linked to violent crime," she said. "If you can picture this, 56% of persons that are booked in jail for any crime, for murder, child molestation, domestic violence, robbery, 56% have meth in their system."

Stephan said though they've managed to shut down local meth operations, it's impossible to catch everything that comes across the border.

According to the county, meth seizures at the border are up 23%.