LA MESA, Calif. — WARNING: This story contains a graphic image that some may find disturbing and video containing expletives and scenes of violence.

A La Mesa business owner was arrested Tuesday following an altercation with San Diego reporters and camera operators outside his shop Monday afternoon. According to court documents, this was not Peter Carzis’ first encounter with the law and he has been accused of having violent confrontations with people in the past.

Media personnel had gathered outside Carzis’ clothing store Peter’s Men’s Apparel on Monday after video surfaced in a “La Mesa Happenings” Facebook group and on Twitter over the weekend showing the businessman as he apparently groped a woman in front of his shop. Other accusations against Carzis began to surface including from a La Mesa woman who told News 8 she passed Peter’s on Saturday where Carzis spat at her husband and called out obscenities for “no reason.”

On Sunday night, the La Mesa Police Department said in a Twitter post that the department was "aware of the video posted on the La Mesa Happenings group and will be following up with any potential victims."

Prior to the incident involving media, La Mesa police said they were investigating the spitting incident as battery and fondling as a lewd act - both are misdemeanors.

Carzis arrived at his store Monday afternoon where media had gathered while covering the story. A confrontation between Carzis and reporters and camera people was caught on tape. Police responded to the scene but the store owner had fled, according to La Mesa police Lt. Greg Runge.

RELATED: La Mesa businessman arrested after video shows him in physical altercation with media personnel

According to court records, it appears Carzis has a history of alleged violent confrontations. In 2013, his former next-door neighbor filed a restraining order against him accusing him of smearing feces on her garage and yelling obscenities.

In 2015, a tenant of Carzis also filed a restraining order against him saying he threatened the man with physical harm. The tenant said he had to move out for his safety.

Records also show that Carzis had a misdemeanor DUI in 2013 that he plead guilty to.

On Tuesday, the La Mesa Police Department confirmed they had taken 76-year-old Carzis into custody on charge of felony vandalism and misdemeanor battery for the altercation with news media. Police said he is accused of battering multiple reporters and “causing irreparable damage to a video camera” valued at approximately $7,000.

LMPD canvassed the area following the incident late into Monday night and located the suspect in San Diego early on Tuesday, the department said. The investigations into the battery (spitting incident) and lewd act in public (alleged groping incident) remain ongoing by the department’s investigations division. The department said it will be submitting reports to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office recommending prosecution of all charges.

If anyone has information related to any of these incidents or would like to report an additional crime, they are asked to call the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400 or the Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS.