Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Andrew Alan Martin

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Andrew Alan Martin

DOB: 08/25/1984 (36)

White Male

5’11” tall, 185 lbs

Black hair, blue eyes

Andrew Alan Martin (36) is a local fugitive with an outstanding NO BAIL warrant for burglary and identity theft. Martin has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, burglary, possession of stolen property, identity theft, possession of controlled substances for sale and domestic battery. He is known to frequent the East County, particularly Lakeside.