Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Andrew Alan Martin

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Andrew Alan Martin
- DOB: 08/25/1984 (36)
- White Male
- 5’11” tall, 185 lbs
- Black hair, blue eyes
Andrew Alan Martin (36) is a local fugitive with an outstanding NO BAIL warrant for burglary and identity theft. Martin has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, burglary, possession of stolen property, identity theft, possession of controlled substances for sale and domestic battery. He is known to frequent the East County, particularly Lakeside.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.