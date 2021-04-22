x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Crime Fighters

Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Andrew Alan Martin

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.
Credit: KFMB / Crimestoppers

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:  

Andrew Alan Martin

  • DOB: 08/25/1984 (36)
  • White Male
  • 5’11” tall, 185 lbs
  • Black hair, blue eyes

Andrew Alan Martin (36) is a local fugitive with an outstanding NO BAIL warrant for burglary and identity theft.  Martin has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, burglary, possession of stolen property, identity theft, possession of controlled substances for sale and domestic battery. He is known to frequent the East County, particularly Lakeside.

Credit: KFMB / Crimestoppers

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.