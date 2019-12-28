Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Andrew Osuna

DOB: 11/04/93 (26)

Description: White Male

6’ 03” tall, 180 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB

Andrew Osuna (A.K.A. Andrew Osuna Rivas) (26) is a local fugitive with three outstanding NO BAIL warrants for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of metal knuckles, possession of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances for sale, and transporting controlled substances. Osuna has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon. He is known to frequent the Gas Lamp, North County and Chula Vista.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and remain anonymous.