Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Blake Clinton Brown

DOB: 10/11/1973 (45)

Description: White Male

5’06” tall, 160 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB / San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Blake Clinton Brown (45) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $500,000 warrant for stalking. Brown has no prior convictions. He is known to frequent the North County area and Los Angeles.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember, you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.