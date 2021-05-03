Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Brent Phillip Jones

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Brent Phillip Jones

Brent Jones is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant (no bail) for felon in possession of a firearm and for violation of a restraining order. Jones has previous convictions for felon in possession of a firearm, violation of a restraining order, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple parole violations.