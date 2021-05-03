Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Brent Phillip Jones

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Brent Phillip Jones
DOB: 1/25/1962 (59)
White male
5’11 tall, 190 lbs.
Brown hair
Hazel eyes
Brent Jones is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant (no bail) for felon in possession of a firearm and for violation of a restraining order. Jones has previous convictions for felon in possession of a firearm, violation of a restraining order, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple parole violations.
Jones is known to frequent the North County Indian Reservation areas along with the San Marcos and Escondido area.