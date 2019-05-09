CrimeStoppers/KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Carmelo Ibanez

DOB: 7/15/1974 (45)

Description: Hispanic Male

5’6” tall, 145 lbs.

Brown eyes, brown hair

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

CrimeStoppers/KFMB

Carmelo Ibanez is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($150,000 bail) for possession of a controlled substance for sales. Ibanez is known to frequent the Oceanside area.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.