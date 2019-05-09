CrimeStoppers/KFMB
SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Carmelo Ibanez
DOB: 7/15/1974 (45)
Description: Hispanic Male
5’6” tall, 145 lbs.
Brown eyes, brown hair
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:
CrimeStoppers/KFMB
Carmelo Ibanez is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($150,000 bail) for possession of a controlled substance for sales. Ibanez is known to frequent the Oceanside area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.