Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Christopher Templo Marquez

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.
SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:  

Christopher Templo Marquez

DOB: 09/11/1984 (36)

Filipino  Male

5’ 08” tall, 190 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Christopher Templo Marquez (36) is a local fugitive with three felony warrants totaling $2,100,000 for attempted murder, evading and auto theft.  Marquez has been involved in a pair of high-profile shootings in Chula Vista and National City recently.  In one shooting, he shot a bail bond agent. In the second shooting, he shot at National City Police Department officers.  Marquez has prior convictions for robbery, 2nd-degree burglary, auto theft, receiving stolen property and narcotic-related offenses.  Marquez is known to frequent the South Bay area and should be considered armed and dangerous.   

 