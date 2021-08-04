Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Christopher Templo Marquez

Christopher Templo Marquez

Christopher Templo Marquez (36) is a local fugitive with three felony warrants totaling $2,100,000 for attempted murder, evading and auto theft. Marquez has been involved in a pair of high-profile shootings in Chula Vista and National City recently. In one shooting, he shot a bail bond agent. In the second shooting, he shot at National City Police Department officers. Marquez has prior convictions for robbery, 2nd-degree burglary, auto theft, receiving stolen property and narcotic-related offenses. Marquez is known to frequent the South Bay area and should be considered armed and dangerous.