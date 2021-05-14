Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Armando Pidot Sucaldito

Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Armando Pidot Sucaldito
DOB: 06/22/1971 (49)
Asian Male
5’ 7” tall, 135 lbs
Black hair, brown eyes
Armando Pidot Sucaldito (49) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $1,000,000 dollar warrant for vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license. Sucaldito has prior convictions for causing a disturbance and receiving stolen property. Sucaldito is known to frequent National City, Paradise Hills and Spring Valley.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.