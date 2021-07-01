Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Damian Jamar Downey

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Damian Jamar Downey

DOB: 02/28/1979 (42)

Black Male

5’ 08” tall, 165 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Damian Jamar Downey (42) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $50,000 warrant for vandalism and resisting an officer. Downey has no other prior convictions. Downey is known to frequent La Mesa.