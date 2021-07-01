Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Damian Jamar Downey

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:
Damian Jamar Downey
DOB: 02/28/1979 (42)
Black Male
5’ 08” tall, 165 lbs
Black hair, brown eyes
Damian Jamar Downey (42) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $50,000 warrant for vandalism and resisting an officer. Downey has no other prior convictions. Downey is known to frequent La Mesa.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.