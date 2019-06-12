Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Damien Frederick (AKA: Damien Daniel Frederick)

DOB: 07/25/1978 (41)

Description: Black male

6'01" tall, 220 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Crimefighters

Damien Frederick (AKA: Damien Daniel Frederick) is wanted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole. Frederick is considered a parolee at large (no bail). Frederick is on parole for a robbery conviction. Frederick has prior convictions for possession of marijuana for sale, transporting narcotic controlled substances, burglary, possession of cocaine for sale, violation of a domestic violence protective order, possession of controlled substances, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a person prohibited of possessing ammunition, and numerous parole violations. Frederick is known to frequent the southeast San Diego area.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest. You can make a tip and still remain anonymous.