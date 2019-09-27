SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

David Allen Morris Jr.

DOB: 03/15/90 (29)

Description: White male

6’3” tall, 240 lbs.

Blonde hair, blue eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB / San Diego County Crime Stoppers

David Allen Morris Jr. is a local fugitive with an outstanding $50,000 warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, throwing an object at a vehicle and vandalism. Morris has prior convictions for burglary and possession of a dangerous weapon. He is known to frequent the North County area, particularly Fallbrook.

If you have information call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.