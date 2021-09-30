x
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Edwin Rendon

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.
Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:  

Edwin Rendon

  • DOB  5/27/1992  (29)
  • Hispanic male
  • 5’5” tall  140 lbs.
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Edwin Rendon is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant ($750,000 bail) related to domestic violence.  Rendon has previous convictions for felony domestic violence, felony battery, felony evading, and parole violation.  Rendon is known to frequent the Southeast San Diego area.

