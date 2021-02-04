Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Elizabeth West Wiggins

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.

LA MESA, Calif. — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week's fugitive is:

Elizabeth West Wiggins

DOB: 12/19/1983 (37)

White female

5’7” tall 160 lbs.

Brown hair Brown eyes

Elizabeth Wiggins is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for two separate outstanding felony warrants ($80,000 total bail) for possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, and child endangerment. Wiggins is known to frequent the La Mesa area and Downtown San Diego.