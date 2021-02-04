x
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Elizabeth West Wiggins

LA MESA, Calif. — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. 

This week's fugitive is:  

Elizabeth West Wiggins

DOB: 12/19/1983  (37)
White female
5’7” tall  160 lbs.
Brown hair  Brown eyes

Elizabeth Wiggins is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for two separate outstanding felony warrants ($80,000 total bail) for possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, and child endangerment.  Wiggins is known to frequent the La Mesa area and Downtown San Diego.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.