Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Erick Ramos Alanis

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS (8477). A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Erick Ramos Alanis

DOB: 02/29/1980 (41)

Hispanic Male

5’ 06” tall, 130 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Erick Ramos Alanis (41) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $200,000 warrant for conspiracy to commit burglary, identity theft and attempted grand theft. Alanis has a prior arrest for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He is known to frequent North County.