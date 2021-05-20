x
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Erick Ramos Alanis

SAN DIEGO — Each week, CBS News 8 Crime Stoppers help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week's fugitive is:

Erick Ramos Alanis

DOB: 02/29/1980 (41)
Hispanic  Male
5’ 06” tall, 130 lbs
Black hair
Brown eyes

Erick Ramos Alanis (41) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $200,000 warrant for conspiracy to commit burglary, identity theft and attempted grand theft.  Alanis has a prior arrest for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.  He is known to frequent North County.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for the arrest and remember, you can make a tip and remain anonymous.