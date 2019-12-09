Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Frank Ignacio Toriz Jr.

DOB: 12/12/86 (32)

Description: Hispanic Male

5’07” tall, 155 lbs

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB/CrimeStoppers

Frank Ignacio Toriz Jr. (32) is a local fugitive with an outstanding $600,000 warrant for an attempted kidnapping and burglary. Toriz has no prior convictions. He is known to frequent Potrero and Tecate, Mexico.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.