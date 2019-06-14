SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Eileen Candy Siagatonu

DOB: 12/25/79 (39)

Description: Hispanic female

5’5” tall, 160 lbs.

Brown hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why she is wanted:

San Diego CrimeStoppers

Eileen Candy Siagatonu is a local fugitive with an outstanding $75,000 warrant for absconding from the local work furlough program. Siagatonu has prior convictions for driving under the influence, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, receiving stolen property and false impersonation of another. Her whereabouts are currently unknown.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.