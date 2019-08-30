SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.  

This week’s fugitive is:  

Kiana Serose Young 
DOB: 03/11/97 (22)
Description: Black female
5’6” tall, 160 lbs.
Black hair, brown eyes 

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:  

Kiana Serose Young
Crime Stoppers/KFMB

Kiana Serose Young is a local fugitive with a no bail warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.  Young has prior conviction for theft.  Young is known to frequent Lemon Grove, Spring Valley and Paradise Hills. 

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous. 