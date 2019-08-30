SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Kiana Serose Young

DOB: 03/11/97 (22)

Description: Black female

5’6” tall, 160 lbs.

Black hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

Crime Stoppers/KFMB

Kiana Serose Young is a local fugitive with a no bail warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Young has prior conviction for theft. Young is known to frequent Lemon Grove, Spring Valley and Paradise Hills.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.