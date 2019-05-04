KFMB

SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Alex Christopher Berbey

DOB: 09/26/93 (25)

Description: White Male

5’7” tall, 145 lbs

Brown hair, Brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

KFMB

Alex Christopher Berbey, is a local fugitive with an outstanding $50,000 felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance while in prison. Berbey has prior convictions for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, grand theft and identity theft. Berbey is known to frequent the North County area.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.